Following her work on ‘Black Widow,’ ‘Venom’ star Michelle Lee has become a ‘huge fan’ of Florence Pugh.

Michelle Lee portrayed Corinne Wan, a Malaysian EMT who became the first host of the Riot Symbiote, in the 2018 film Venom.

While Tom Hardy’s Venom left her fate unclear, rumors circulated that she might return in Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Lee, on the other hand, first appeared in another Marvel film, Black Widow, alongside Florence Pugh, who played Yelena.

After starring with Florence Pugh in Black Widow, Michelle Lee admitted that she became a “huge fan” of her.

Lee portrayed Oksana, a Black Widow who was one of the first to flee Dreykov’s control of the Red Room.

While she attempted to flee, Yelena and the other Black Windows pursued her.

Black Widow Oksana appears to be based on no existing comic character.

Oksana Sytsevich, a Russian actress, may have been the inspiration for her character.

Oksana, unlike Natasha Romanov, is not a Black Widow in Marvel Comics, but she does have ties to the criminal side of the company, specifically Spider-Man villains like The Rhino.

Dreykov’s control over the Black Widows was broken thanks to Lee’s character’s Red Dust.

She was able to free Pugh’s Yelena, but not without suffering a fatal wound in the process.

Michelle Lee’s Black Widow Oksana, like Corinne Wan’s Venom, was a key character in setting the tone for the rest of the film.

Black Widow, on the other hand, gave her a co-star who she adored right away.

Every Marvel fan fell in love with Pugh’s Yelena right away.

Yelena has a distinct personality due to her charming yet threatening demeanor.

During her ‘girl’s night’ with Kate Bishop in the Hawkeye, it shone brightly.

Lee told The Direct, “I love her.”

“After this, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, huge fan!’ She’s a hard worker, for starters.”

She came in dirty and tumbling, bruised and beat up, and really working out with everyone else, which was really nice to see; she really wanted to do it.”

Michelle Lee, who played the former Black Widow member who freed (hashtag)YelenaBelova from her mind control in (hashtag)BlackWidow, has opened up about her character’s backstory and her love for (hashtag)FlorencePugh! Full interview: https:t.coJk0egLXP8mpic.twitter.comumKE8DFTLz

Michelle Lee’s adoration for her Black Widow co-star reminded me of a hilarious deleted scene from Venom: Let There Be Carnage in which Eddie Brock and his Symbiote fought.

“Also…

