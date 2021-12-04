Following his breakup with Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes releases the song “It’ll Be Okay.”

Following his split from ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello, singer Shawn Mendes released a slow, heartfelt ballad that promises that everything will be fine in the end.

Shawn Mendes is ushering in a more somber season after embracing a summer of love.

On Wednesday, December 12th,

1. The 23-year-old singer released his new single, “It’ll Be Okay,” and let’s just say we’re not sure we’ll be okay after hearing it.

The slow ballad was released just two weeks after he and Camila Cabello, 24, announced their two-year relationship.

“Are we gonna make it? Is this gonna hurt?” and “I start to imagine a world where we don’t collide It’s making me sick but we’ll heal and the sun will rise,” Shawn’s latest single, which fans are already speculating is about the couple’s recent separation, included the lyrics: “Are we gonna make it? Is this gonna hurt?” and “I start to imagine a world where we don’t collide It’s making

“We don’t have to stay, I’ll love you either way It’ll be OK,” he sings as he enters the chorus.

Shawn sent his fans into a tailspin when he shared a 12-second snippet of the melody to Instagram on November, just days before the song’s release.

30. “I know this is going to hurt so bad,” wrote one fan.

“HEARTBREAK ERA,” said another.

Shawn and Camila announced their breakup just a few weeks ago in a joint statement.

The former couple promised fans at the time that, despite their romantic separation, they would “continue to be best friends.”

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship,” they said in a statement posted to their Instagram Stories on Nov.

Number seventeen.

“However, as humans, our love for one another is stronger than ever.”

“We appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward,” the message concluded.

According to a source close to the Cinderella star, although Shawn “initiated the conversation,” Camila agreed that it was for the best.

The insider explained that the couple’s romance simply died down, noting that it wasn’t a “bad breakup at all.”

“The relationship had become stale and complacent,” said the source.

“And they’ve decided that it’s better for them to be friends.”

Even so, before you listen to Shawn’s song, you might want to grab some tissues.

After his breakup with Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes releases the song “It’ll Be Okay.”

src=”https://player.theplatform.com/p/BdHJDC/pdk6PocStable/select/media/Rn0YXNapaiQo?form=html” data-hook=”videoplayeriframe” class=”has-ratio” wpcc-iframe data-hook=”videoplayeriframe” class=”has-ratio” src=”https://player.theplatform.com/p/Bd