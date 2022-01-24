Following his breakup with Emma Roberts, ‘Triple Frontier’ star Garrett Hedlund was arrested for public intoxication.

Following his breakup with his three-year girlfriend, Emma Roberts, Garrett Hedlund was arrested for public intoxication.

Aside from the public intoxication charge, the Triple Frontier star is also the subject of a personal injury lawsuit stemming from an alcohol-related car accident in 2020.

Here are all of the information we have so far.

Garrett Hedlund was arrested in Tennessee on February 22, 2022, for public intoxication.

Hedlund was released after posting a (dollar)2,100 bond, according to TMZ, and he will have to return to court in March.

The Troy star is facing a misdemeanor charge.

Hedlund was arrested for public intoxication while serving a three-year probation sentence for an alcohol-related incident in 2020, so his new arrest could be even more problematic.

Hedlund was arrested shortly after news broke that he and Emma Roberts, the star of American Horror Story, had broken up after three years of dating.

Emma Roberts Is Pregnant with Garrett Hedlund and Expecting a Boy https:t.coIC7FfA3fcH

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund broke up and are no longer living together, ET reported the same day as Hedlund’s public intoxication arrest.

“Their relationship has been rocky for a long time… and the situation is really sad right now,” a source said, adding that the actors “grew apart” while Hedlund was away on set, but that they still plan to co-parent their one-year-old son, Rhodes.

On January 27, 2021, the Scream Queens actress shared photos from her son’s first birthday party, which was themed around a rodeo.

Roberts captioned the photos with, “Happy Birthday Rodeo!”

“I’ve got frost in my hair and @thebeatbuds stuck in my ears.”

The first photo shows a man who appears to be Hedlund with his back to the camera.

28, Roberts shared another photo from the party, this time of her and Rhodes, who is facing away from the camera.

She captioned the photo, “I can’t believe you’re (hashtag)1.”

Garrett Hedlund is facing a personal injury lawsuit in addition to his split from Emma Roberts and public intoxication arrest.

Marina Venegas, 21, and Jennifer Castillo, her daughter, sued the actor for negligence nearly two years ago after he allegedly caused a car accident.

