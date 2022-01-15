Following his breakup with Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik was spotted on a plus-size dating app.

After his breakup with Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik was spotted on a plus-size dating app.

Following an alleged altercation between the former One Direction singer and Hadid’s mother, Yolanda, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid broke up.

Malik, or at least someone who looks suspiciously like him, was recently spotted on a plus-size dating app.

Here are all of the details we’ve learned so far, including proof that Malik was on the dating app.

Model Gigi Hadid has been dating musician Zayn Malik on and off for years.

In 2015, they were first seen together.

On September 1st, their daughter Khai was born.

23rd of March, 2020

In October of this year,

An alleged incident between Malik and Hadid’s mother Yolanda “turned hostile,” according to ET. A source told the publication that Yolanda Hadid frequently showed up uninvited to the home Malik and the model shared with their daughter, causing tension in the family.

When Malik was accused of striking Yolanda Hadid, the situation came to a head.

Malik denied the allegations in a statement, but admitted that “harsh words” were exchanged.

He also stated that he would “remain vigilant in order to protect Khai and provide her with the privacy she deserves.”

Following the incident, Hadid and Malik reportedly broke up.

After his split from Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik is said to have re-entered the dating scene https:t.cooycZFjs389

Malik has been spotted on WooPlus, a “dating app for curvy people to find and enjoy love” according to the company’s website, following his breakup with Hadid.

A video clip making the rounds on the internet shows a man who looks exactly like Malik participating in an emoji challenge on the app.

The user’s name is “Zed,” and the profile’s location is Ottsville, Pennsylvania.

Malik and Hadid shared a house in Pennsylvania.

“WooPlus is the best online dating app for big beautiful women (BBW), big handsome men (BHM), and all people who love plus size singles,” according to the WooPlus website.

Users must use facial recognition technology to verify their identity on the app, making it even more likely that the profile belongs to the real Zayn Malik.

Due to privacy policies, WooPlus is unable to confirm whether Malik is a user of the app.

“We cannot confirm any information regarding it due to WooPlus’ terms and policies,” a representative for the dating app told Page…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.