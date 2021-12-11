Following his conviction for child pornography, Jinger Duggar questions brother Josh’s’soul.’

Josh Duggar was found guilty on Thursday of two counts of child pornography downloading and possession.

Many of Josh’s relatives have spoken out since then about the decision.

Josh’s sister, Jinger Duggar, is “saddened” by the ordeal, according to InTouch Weekly, and is now doubting her brother’s “soul.”

Jinger responded to the verdict with a lengthy statement on Instagram.

“We are saddened for the victims of horrific child abuse,” she said.

We also feel bad for Josh’s family, particularly his wife and children.

We are saddened by the dishonor that this has brought to the name of Jesus Christ.

“When a “follower of Jesus” is exposed as a hypocrite, people will try to “challenge the integrity of Jesus himself,” Jinger wrote. “For Josh, we fear for his soul.”

Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) shared a post on her Instagram account.

Despite her sadness about the ordeal, Jinger wrote that she and her family are “grateful” that justice was served.

She went on to say, “We are grateful that God is a God of justice who cares for the innocent and helpless.”

“And, of all the people in the world, he loves children the most, because they are among the most vulnerable.”

As a result of this reality, sex trafficking and child abuse are among the most heinous crimes imaginable.

It is an evil that God despises,” Jinger concluded, adding that they are also “grateful” that “Josh’s actions” were exposed and that he will now face legal consequences.

“We thank God for exposing Josh’s actions, as well as a legal system that is committed to protecting the innocent and punishing the guilty in this case,” the statement continued.

“We are grateful for the justice that has been served to us.”

We’re praying for more justice, vindication, protection, and healing for all those who have been wronged.” Josh faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to (dollar)250,000 on each count now that he’s been found guilty.

Josh could face a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, according to Clay Fowlkes, acting US attorney for the Western District of Arkansas.

The date of his sentencing has yet to be determined.

Josh is still in prison in the meantime.

He was reportedly placed in solitary confinement for “safety” reasons after receiving the guilty verdict, according to sources who told InTouch Weekly that “he has…

