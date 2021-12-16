Following his early release from prison, OJ Simpson is a “completely free man.”

After being released from prison early, OJ Simpson is a “completely free man.”

OJ Simpson’s sentence for an armed robbery in 2007 has come to an end.

He served nearly nine years in prison after being acquitted of murdering his wife in 1995.

OJ Simpson is no longer in prison.

The former football star was granted early release from parole for an armed robbery in Las Vegas in 2007. He was famously acquitted of the murders of his former wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in criminal court.

According to NBC News, Nevada’s Division of Parole and Probation submitted a discharge request, and parole commissioners agreed to release Simpson in November.

Simpson’s Nevada lawyer, Malcolm LaVergne, told the Associated Press that Simpson is now “completely free.”

The parole of the 74-year-old father of four was recently extended until February.

NBC News estimates that the date will be September 9, 2022.

Simpson’s attorney has yet to respond to E! News’ request for comment.

Simpson was granted parole in July 2017 after nearly nine years in prison, the bare minimum of his 33-year sentence.

On October 12, he was released from Nevada’s Lovelock Correctional Center shortly after midnight.

Simpson has been active on social media since 2019, frequently sharing updates and commentary in videos posted to Twitter.

Though he was acquitted of their murders in 1995, he was later found liable for their deaths by a civil jury, the trial’s legacy has endured.

Kim Kardashian, whose father, Robert Kardashian, was a member of Simpson’s legal team, brought up Simpson during her recent Saturday Night Live opening monologue, which received mixed reactions.

“My father was and continues to be such an influence and inspiration to me, and I credit him with opening my eyes to racial injustice,” said the criminal justice reform advocate and aspiring lawyer.

“I met my first Black person because of him.”

Do you want to guess who it was?”

“I know it’s strange to remember the first Black person you met,” she continued, “but OJ does leave a mark.”

Or none at all, or a combination of the two.

“I’m still not sure.”

