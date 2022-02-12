Following his hospital stay, Rylan Clark posts on Instagram about ‘having a lovely day,’ with fans expressing their support.

After a hospital stay, Rylan Clark shares a post about ‘having a lovely day,’ and fans show their support.

After revealing he’d been rushed to the hospital with an unknown illness, RYLAN Clark wrote a post about “having a lovely day.”

The TV host previously revealed to his fans that he had an “extended stay” in the hospital, but he did not elaborate.

Rylan shared a video from his time in the Celebrity Big Brother house on Twitter on Friday evening.

“What are your hopes for tomorrow, Rylan?” Big Brother asks Rylan, 33, in the Diary Room in the video.

“Just have a lovely day,” he says.

If I’ve got a row, I’ve got a row.

However, I wish you a pleasant day.”

“Current mood,” Rylan wrote in the caption.

“I hope you are ok, you seem really down!! That’s not like you!” one fan wrote. “Relax and take care of yourself honey x,” another added.

“Keep that beautiful smile on your face and just know how much positivity you bring,” another said.

“You stay safe and you stay well,” to quote you x.”

Rylan had revealed his trip to the hospital earlier in the day, and told fans he’d had to cancel his Saturday show on Radio 2.

“Finally home after an extended trip to Costa del hospital,” he wrote alongside a photo of his arm with a cannula in it.

Slowly but surely, I’m regaining my strength.

Tomorrow I won’t be on the radio.

I’m getting some rest.

“I’ll be back shortly.”

Every Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m., the star usually presents Rylan.

He withdrew last week due to a bout of the flu.

“Got the flu (not surprising) and have been in bed for a couple of days,” he told his followers at the time.

“I’ve just tested and it’s not Covid, thankfully, but I won’t be able to go wireless tomorrow.”

“I’ll be back soon, x.”

Following his split from husband Dan Neal, 42, the much-loved star recently opened up about being hospitalized after becoming dangerously thin and struggling with his mental health.

He also admitted to drinking more than usual, saying he had “gone out a few times and drunk more than I usually would.”