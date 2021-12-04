Following his participation in the’skittles challenge,’ Kailyn Lowry’s color-blind son Lincoln, 8, has shocked fans.

After taking part in the’skittles challenge,’ Kailyn Lowry’s color-blind son Lincoln, 8, shocked fans.

He had to sort through a bag of candy that had been poured out on a plate, with all of the different colored pieces mixed together.

Kailyn previously revealed that her son, Lincoln, sees colors differently and mixes them up, which she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Lincoln sat with his hoodie up and concentrated intently as he worked to group like-colored Skittles in a video of the challenge.

He began to put the majority of the reds to one side, yellows to another, and purples to yet another.

The oranges and greens were grouped together.

Finally, a couple of reds joined the purples.

“Linc is color deficient and wanted to do the skittles challenge,” Kailyn wrote alongside the clip.

“And we did it with the more muted color Skittles LOL,” she added after later showing a photo of the results from another version of the challenge.

Fans were taken aback by Lincoln’s performance in the game, as well as his explanation of how he perceives different colors and shades.

One person wrote, “Interesting that some of the same colored ones look different to him.”

“Ahhh, he nearly got them all,” said another.

He’s incredibly adorable.”

“Good job Linc!” said a third. “Interesting that he confuses green and orange.”

“Some shades of red andamp; black, purple and black appear the same to him,” the mother-of-four explained.

Blue and purple are also mixed in.”

Overall, Teen Mom fans were pleased to see Lincoln’s “proud” attitude and his “satisfied smile” at the end.

During an episode of her podcast Coffee Convos last year, Kailyn revealed that Lincoln is colorblind.

During the podcast, the 29-year-old revealed that she was shopping for an Xbox for Lincoln’s birthday.

She asked her son what his favorite colors were when she tried to customize the controller.

She decided to make the controller with those colors and his name after he told her his favorite colors are red, blue, and orange.

“I’m sitting there, clicking around on the colors, trying to make this cool controller, and I’m like, ‘What I see as red, blue, and orange and not what you see as red, blue, and orange,” Kailyn explained.

“I locked my gaze on him.

‘Lincoln, come here.’ I said, ‘Come pick out your favorite colors, because I..

