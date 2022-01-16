Following his release from rehab, teen mom Jade Cline shares a rare video with baby daddy Sean Austin, who is praised by fans.

Fans praising Sean Austin after he returns from rehab, teen mom Jade Cline shares a rare video with him.

After returning from his stint in rehab, teen mom Jade Cline shared a rare video with her baby daddy Sean Austin, who was praised by fans.

In her most recent TikTok video, Jade, 24, mocked her baby daddy.

The Teen Mom 2 star was wearing glasses and drinking green tea from a tall plastic bottle.

As he folded his laundry, Sean appeared in the background.

“Tell me why I shouldn’t throw this cup at your b**ch a** face?” the MTV star imitated.

As the Cupcakke song “Grilling N****s” played, the two exchanged glances.

“When he takes 6 years to get his sh** together,” the caption read.

“He looks so healthy,” a Teen Mom fan wrote in the comments section.

“Yes! He’s up 35 pounds and feeling great,” Jade replied.

Sean’s appearance in the video drew even more support and comments from fans.

“Right! I’m happy to see he’s doing better,” wrote another fan.

“I really like him,” said a third supporter.

He may have his ups and downs, but I see potential in him.”

“He looks so healthy and happy!” a fourth person exclaimed.

“Good for him,” said one commentator.

Please let him know that he has supporters.”

Kloie, Sean and Jade’s four-year-old daughter, is the couple’s main source of income.

During a recent Teen Mom: Family Reunion episode, Jade revealed her baby daddy’s whereabouts.

“I guess one of his family members went to the same rehab facility as my kid’s dad,” she admitted.

“He’s been there for about a month and a half and he’ll be back in two and a half months,” the reality star continued.

The clips then showed Sean’s previous battles with addiction.

A scene from the reality show showed Jade explaining how he punched a hole in a window.

“I will always love Sean,” the MTV mom said during her confessional.

I am concerned about him.

We have a child together.

We’ve been friends for a long time.”

“I think he’s been depressed for a long time, lacking a lot of self-confidence, and having a lot of issues that he’s finally working through,” she continued.

“Mommy, I just want you to tell Daddy that you’re sorry so that he can stay home with us,” Kloie told Jade, and Jade burst into tears.

Jade was consoled by co-star Ashley Jones, 24, who told her that she was doing the right thing by protecting Kloie while Sean was away…

