Following his split from Raquel Leviss, James Kennedy of Vanderpump Rules was on his ‘best behavior’ at a DJ gig.

After his split from Raquel Leviss, Vanderpump Rules’ James Kennedy was on his ‘best behavior’ at a DJ gig.

He is concentrating on his work.

Following the split between James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss, the musician is focusing all of his efforts on his work.

On Saturday, December 18, at Pool After Dark inside Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City, NJ, Kennedy, 29, was “on his best behavior,” according to an eyewitness.

When interacting with fans and performing, the reality star, who was joined by his costars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, was “in a good mood.”

Kennedy was “drinking water from a water bottle” and remaining “professional” while the Vanderpump Rules trio entertained the crowd, according to the insider.

Despite the fact that some attendees approached the UK native, he “didn’t give in to the attention” and didn’t appear to be “ready to date again” at the time.

Kennedy made headlines recently when he announced his breakup with Leviss, 27.

“After these 5 wonderful years together, we’ve decided that we have two different goals and have decided to call off the engagement,” the couple said in a joint statement after wrapping filming on the Vanderpump Rules reunion season 9 earlier this month.

“We care about each other a lot, but we’re no longer in love.”

Please keep any negative thoughts to a minimum because we only want the best for each other.

“Love to all.”

Despite being “shocked” to learn about the breakup during the reunion special, their costar Ariana Madix admitted that there was a major issue in their relationship that she had noticed previously.

“I say this with nothing but love in my heart for James,” the former SUR bartender, 36, said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen earlier this month. “I think when he stopped drinking and became sober there were other issues that he was not going to — his refusal to go to real therapy honestly is a huge red flag for me,” she said.

Since meeting at a New Year’s Eve party in 2016, the exes have been in a “tumultuous relationship,” according to a source who spoke exclusively to Us Weekly at the time.

“They both want different things,” an insider told Us about their “difficult decision.”

“They don’t have love in the sense of a romantic relationship any longer, but they still have love.”

