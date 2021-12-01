Following his split from Tayshia Adams, Zac Clark of The Bachelorette makes his first public appearance.

We’re going forward.

Following his breakup with Bachelorette Tayshia Adams last month, Zac Clark made his first public appearance.

On Wednesday, December 1, Clark, 37, attended Caron’s 15th Annual Greater New York Community Service Awards Breakfast in New York City.

Clark’s Release Recovery Foundation was one of the honorees at the event, which honors people who have made outstanding contributions to the fight against drug and alcohol addiction.

The event comes after the New Jersey native canceled an event for his foundation on the day his divorce from Adams, 31, became public.

On November 22, the Release Recovery Foundation’s official Instagram page posted a message saying, “Tonight’s group run has been postponed.”

“We’ll be right back at it.”

Best wishes for the holiday season.

We are grateful to each and every one of you.”

Clark’s split from the California-born Bachelorette was confirmed by Us Weekly earlier that day.

At the time, a representative stated, “Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are no longer a couple.”

Clark has a long history of working in the field of substance abuse recovery, and he currently serves on the board of Release Recovery, a nonprofit he cofounded in 2017.

The organization was honored at Wednesday’s Service Awards for its fundraising efforts to provide quality alcohol and substance abuse treatment to underserved and marginalized people.

They’ve partnered with several rehabilitation centers to create scholarships, and they’ve prioritized the LGBTQ community.

“The Release Recovery Foundation’s leadership is inspiring and an example of the remarkable power of what a dedicated team of professionals can accomplish in solving the substance use disorder crisis facing our community,” according to a program at the awards.

In a blue blazer over his Release Recovery T-shirt, the Bachelor Nation member attended the ceremony.

He appeared to be in good spirits in a photo shared on the organization’s Instagram, where he smiled alongside board member Justin Gurland and fellow honoree Carter Barnhart.

The caption read, “Congratulations to one of our closest friends, @carterbarnhart, on being honored as the 2021 Addiction Professional of the Year this morning.”

“We love Carter, the CEO of @charliehealth and a strong female leader in our field!”

Clark’s commitment to Release Recovery and Adam’s work as the cohost of The Bachelorette, among other things, had the couple, who met on season 16 of.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Following his split from Tayshia Adams, Zac Clark of The Bachelorette makes his first public appearance.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

The Bachelorette’s Zac Clark Makes His 1st Public Appearance After Tayshia Adams Split