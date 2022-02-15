Following Joe Gatto’s departure, ‘Impractical Jokers’ will return with a new episode featuring a special guest.

Following Joe Gatto’s departure, ‘Impractical Jokers’ will air a new episode with a special guest.

More Impractical Jokers is coming to truTV in April, with a brand new episode — the first since Joe Gatto announced his departure.

James Murray, Brian Quinn, and Sal Vulcano will all be back, as well as a surprise celebrity guest.

The three comedians will be joined by fellow comedian Eric André, best known for his eponymous Adult Swim comedy show and the hidden comedy film Bad Trip, according to Deadline. The episode will air on truTV, TBS, and TNT on Saturday, April 2.

The show is currently filming, and different celebrities will serve as guest hosts throughout the season.

Murr elaborated on the episode in a video posted to his Instagram page, stating that Andre would be punished.

“The punishment is ludicrous,” he admitted.

“It was shot about two weeks ago, and you’re going to love it,” says the producer.

Then, in June, brand new episodes of ‘Impractical Jokers’ premiere.

You’re going to adore it.

It’s wonderful.”

On the Tell ’em Steve-Dave! podcast, which he hosts with Walt Flanagan and Bryan Johnson of Comic Book Men, Q discussed the format changes that have resulted from Gatto’s departure.

While he didn’t go into detail, he did say that he’d be doing a lot more experimenting and being more involved.

“Going forward, the show is going to be a little weirder,” he said.

“I’m able to get a little more of my s*** in now… I’m getting in some fun weird s*** now.”

It’s given the show a new lease on life.

I believe this will give the show legs, if that makes sense.”

“Now I’m just like, ‘F*** it, let’s break format here and there,'” Q added.

“I wouldn’t do it if I didn’t believe people would enjoy it.”

However, I believe that what we end up doing will astound the public.

It is going to be fantastic.

I’m more invested and involved than I’ve been in a long time, and I’m having more fun than I’ve ever had.”

Despite this, he admitted that “many negatives to Joe not being there” had motivated him and his co-stars to be more inventive.

The latest season news comes just weeks after Gatto announced his departure from the…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.