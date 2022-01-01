Following Josh Duggar’s guilty verdict, Joy-Anna Duggar is ‘taking a social media break’ in January to ‘focus on family.’

Following her brother Josh’s guilty verdict, Joy-Anna Duggar has announced that she will be “taking a social media break” in January to “focus on her family.”

Joy-Anna, 24, shared her New Year’s resolutions through an Instagram Story.

The Counting On alum has taken a social media hiatus with her husband Austin Forsyth.

Evelyn, who is one, and Gideon, who is three, are the children of Austin and Joy-Anna.

The reality star wanted to “refocus, reprioritize” her time with her children so that she could spend “quality time” with them.

In 2022, she hoped to “set the tone for the entire year” and “get the year started right.”

The TV star intended to “do some fun activities” with the kids.

“Thank you for always checking in on us and being here for us,” she captioned the brief video.

Joy-Anna recently took fans behind the scenes of her homeschooling routine, where she taught Evy and Gideon how to recite the alphabet.

She captioned the video, “Doing school!”

“It’s nothing exciting, but it’s just acclimating them!”

“Gideon picked up on his shapes quickly,” the TV host continued.

He’s still having issues with the others.”

Joy-Anna’s brother, Josh, was arrested in early December after being found guilty of child pornography charges.

In April, the son of Jim Bob, 56, and Michelle, 55, was arrested and charged with receiving and possessing child pornography.

Following the jury’s decision, the former TLC member could face up to 20 years in prison.

He will be sentenced in about four months.

Josh’s lawyers plan to take the matter to court.

Following the guilty verdict, Joy-Anna and Austin issued a joint statement on social media.

“As you can imagine, there have been a lot of unanswered questions in our minds over the last year regarding Josh,” the couple wrote on Instagram Stories.

“We had a front-row seat to the proceedings and were able to hear the evidence firsthand.”

“We agree with the decision of the judicial system, and we are grateful for the men and women who work tirelessly to protect children and prevent the spread of child sexual abuse material,” they added.

“Our hearts break for all CSAM [child sexual abuse material]victims,” the duo concluded after attending the trial multiple times.

For Anna and her children, we wish the best.”

Josh has seven children with his wife Anna.

