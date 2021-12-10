Following Josh Duggar’s guilty verdict, Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar release a statement.

Following Josh Duggar’s guilty verdict, Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar released a statement.

Josh Duggar’s Guilty Verdict: Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar’s Reaction

Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar are speaking out following their son Josh Duggar’s high-profile criminal trial.

Josh, 33, was found guilty last December.

The ninth offense is receiving and possessing child pornography.

He faces up to 20 years in prison for each charge.

According to his attorneys, they plan to file an appeal.

Jim Bob and Michelle, who rose to fame on TLC’s now-defunct reality show 19 Kids and Counting, issued a statement in the wake of their son’s conviction.

They expressed their concern for Josh Duggar, Anna Duggar, and their children.

Anna and Jim Bob were both present in court when the guilty verdict was read, according to a report from KNWA.

They, along with several other members of the Duggar family, left the courthouse in Fayetteville, Ark., without speaking to the press.

Later that day, Jim Bob and Michelle issued a statement on their website.

They stated, “This entire ordeal has been extremely distressing.”

“Today, God’s grace has sustained us because of so many people’s love and prayers.

Our hearts and prayers go out to anyone who has been affected by CSAM [child sexual abuse material].

Jim Bob is a Republican State Senate candidate in Arkansas.

The primary election will be held in December.

fourteenth

Jim Bob stated on his campaign website that the problems in his family would not prevent him from running for office.

He explained, “‘Cancel culture’ and the radical left want us to stay out of politics.”

“They say we should keep our distance because our family has had difficulties, which is why they are frequently cruel.”

Josh has seven children with Anna, whom he married in 2008.

Anna gave birth to a daughter named Madyson in October.

Their children Mackynzie, 11, Michael, 10, Marcus, 8, Meredith, 6, Mason, 4, and Maryella, 2, are also members of the family.

In a statement, Jim Bob and Michelle said they intended to “surround our daughter-in-law Anna and their children with love and support.”

“As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua and loving him, just as we do for all of our children,” they added.

“In every circumstance of life, we put our faith in God.

He is a safe haven and a source of strength for us.

Thank you very much for your kind words.”

Josh’s younger sister Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard also released a statement on…

Infosurhoy has some quick entertainment news.

wpcc-iframe loading=”lazy”

allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen] src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/j__NK9QUons?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy