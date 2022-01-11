Following Josh’s guilty verdict, Joy-Anna declares she’s taking a ‘break’ on social media.

After Joy-Anna announced she was taking a “break to focus on family,” the Duggar sisters went silent on social media.

Following their brother Josh’s conviction in a child pornography case, there has been a lull in their activities.

Joy-Anna announced on her Instagram Stories that she was taking a break just hours before the clock struck midnight and the year 2022 began.

“…,” she said in a video for fans.

For the month of January, I will be away from social media.

“I’d like to use this month to refocus, prioritize, and spend quality time with my family.”

The former Counting On star, 24, expressed her desire to “set the tone for the entire year” and “get off to a good start” in 2022.

Despite the fact that she was the first to announce a social media hiatus, it appears that some of her other sisters have followed suit.

Jill, 30, hasn’t posted anything on social media since early December, with her most recent post being a selfie with the caption: “So thankful for coffee from friends, walks in nature, food from family and friends, and the many supportive messages and continued prayers.”

Jessa, 29,’s most recent post was on the last day of 2021, when she simply shared a photo of her six-year-old son Spurgeon holding a cookie.

Some of the other Duggar sisters, however, have been more active on social media, such as Jinger, who has shared photos of her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, as well as her daily activities.

Jana Duggar, the eldest Duggar daughter, has recently increased her social media posts, giving fans a glimpse of the family’s holiday party, just weeks after she was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Following their brother Josh’s conviction on child pornography charges on December 9, the sisters have taken a different approach to social media.

The 33-year-old was arrested shortly after the verdict was announced and is expected to serve his sentence in 2022.

Meanwhile, Jessa, Jill, and Joy-Anna have been “in talks to settle” a lawsuit filed by their brother Josh with the police.

The three have been speaking with cops about a leaked police report alleging that their disgraced brother molested minors in the family home.

Josh fondled the breasts and genitals of young girls while they were asleep in the Duggar family home years prior, according to a 33-page Arkansas police report released to the public in 2015.

Jill and Jessa, two of the alleged victims, spoke out in an interview with Megyn Kelly, insisting that they had forgiven Josh…

