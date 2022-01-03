Following Justin Hartley’s divorce, Chrishell Stause corrects a film poster that incorrectly credits her as “Chrishell Hartley.”

Following Justin Hartley’s divorce, Chrishell Stause corrects a film poster crediting her as “Chrishell Hartley.”

Chrishell Stause had to erase a major detail from the project’s poster while promoting the release of her film Staged Killer.

“My last name was different when I filmed this so I just fixed it myself,” Stause, 40, wrote in an Instagram Story screenshot on Monday, January 1, in response to a fan’s question about why she superimposed her last name on the film’s poster.

It’s too late to change old promotional materials or how I’m already credited in the movie.

“Everything is fine.”

Stause is credited on the original poster as “Chrishell Hartley,” the name she used when she was married to Justin Hartley.

According to IMDB, Lindsay Korman, 43, is listed as a writer under the name “Lindsay Hartley” in the 2019 thriller, which was released three years after filming wrapped. Korman and Hartley, 44, were married from 2004 to 2012 and have a 17-year-old daughter Isabella.

Following his divorce from his Passions co-star, the This Is Us star moved on with Stause, whom he met through a mutual friend in 2013.

The couple married less than a year after getting engaged in August 2016.

Hartley filed for divorce from Stause after two years of marriage, according to Us.

“I found out because he texted me and said we had been filed.”

“The world knew 45 minutes later,” she eloquently claimed during a season 3 episode of the Netflix series.

“People want answers, and I f—king want answers, because of the crazy way this went down.”

I know people say we were only married for two years, but we’ve been together for six.”

After meeting on season 29 of Dancing With the Stars in 2020, the real estate agent moved on with Keo Motsepe.

Stause made headlines in July 2021, five months after her divorce from Motsepe, 32, when she went public with her boss Jason Oppenheim.

Their romance, however, did not last long.

Us announced their split five months after they finished filming season 5 of Selling Sunset.

On the same day, the broker, 44, addressed the breakup, saying they “have different wants regarding a family.”

“Despite the fact that Chrishell and I are no longer together, we are still best friends.

