Kim Kardashian’s daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, rap to an Eminem song on TikTok in response to Kanye West’s Christmas snub.

North, 8, and Chicago, 3, rap to an Eminem song on TikTok following Kanye West’s Christmas snub.

This follows the omission of their father, Kanye West, from this year’s holiday photos.

Before her younger sibling appears and begins to lip-sync, North tries to follow the words.

At the end of the TikTok, North wraps her arm around Chicago.

The children were all smiles in the video, but it was released just two days after their famous mother, Kim, shared their new Christmas photos with fans, which were noticeably missing Donda.

Kim’s sister Khloe and their mother, Kris Jenner, were also present for several of the photos, which featured the entire family dressed in matching red-brown, fuzzy loungewear from Kim’s Skims line.

The Kardashians’ big Christmas bash was canceled due to Covid, so Kim ditched the elegant glamour in favor of a comfortable and casual Christmas look with her two daughters.

Kim and her daughter North shared a video of their Christmas morning on TikTok.

The reality star braided both her oldest daughter’s and daughter Chicago’s hair for a day of fun, and all three girls were dressed in matching pajamas.

While spending time with her family, the TV personality ditched her formal wear in favor of a more relaxed Christmas look.

Kim and North captioned their collaborative video, “Merry Christmas.”

Kourtney Kardashian hosted a formal Christmas Eve celebration at her $8.5 million mansion on Friday night, which was captured in an intimate video.

Despite the fact that they had to cut back on the normally lavish event, the family dressed up and got into the holiday spirit.

Khloe, 37, Kylie, 24, Kendall, 26, and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan gathered for an intimate Christmas Eve party at Kourtney’s Hidden Hills mansion.

For the evening, the sisters dressed up in their finest gowns and shared photos and videos from the lovely gathering.

By hiring Santa Claus to be the star of their party, the Kardashians ensured that their ten children received the full holiday cheer.

As Khloe filmed him, Stormi, True, Saint, and Chicago dashed through Kourtney’s foyer to the living room.

The beauty mogul is still single, despite her blossoming relationship with SNL’s star.

