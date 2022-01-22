Following Meat Loaf’s death at the age of 74, the true meaning of his song I’d Do Anything For Love was revealed.

After Meat Loaf’s death at the age of 74, the true meaning of his song I’d Do Anything For Love has been revealed.

For nearly 30 years, MEAT Loaf’s blockbuster hit I’d Do Anything For Love has left a mystery unsolved: what won’t he do?

It was the most frequently asked question by his army of fans around the world, according to the rock legend, who died at the age of 74.

Anyone who listened to the entire song, according to Meat Loaf, would understand the true meaning.

However, fans have speculated for decades about the mystery surrounding one of pop music’s most famous lyrics.

The lead single from Meat Loaf’s 1993 comeback album Bat Out Of Hell II was I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That).

It reached number one in 28 countries and earned him a Grammy nomination.

Many of the verses were cut from the five-minute single edit and seven-minute camp gothic video, which explains part of the mystery.

The full album version, which clocks in at over 12 minutes, features a series of examples of what the singer will not do.

These are some of them:

The song eventually becomes a duet with a woman who foretells a number of things he will do.

“You’ll see that it’s time to move on,” she sings, adding, “You’ll be screwing around.”

“I won’t do that!” Meat Loaf croons back each time.

Songwriter Jim Steinman acknowledged that some fans would find the famous lyric from Bonnie Tyler’s 1983 song ambiguous.

He insisted, however, that the meaning of “that” is revealed completely in each verse.

“It’s a bit of a puzzle, and I guess it goes by,” he said in 1993, “but they’re all great things.”

‘I’m not going to stop doing beautiful things and I’m not going to do bad things,’ she says.

“I’m very proud of that song because it sounds like it came straight out of the Excalibur universe.”

It reminds me of Sir Lancelot or something chivalrous and noble.

“That’s my favorite song on the album; it’s very ambitious,” says the singer.

In a VH1 Storytellers special in 1998, Meat Loaf used a blackboard and a pointer on stage to explain precisely what “that” means.

“It’s the line before every chorus,” he explained in 2014.

“I’m guessing there are nine of them.”

Because Jimmy enjoys writing, you’ll forget what line you were on before you get to ‘I won’t do that.’

“When we were recording it, Jim mentioned something and said, ‘People won’t know what that is.’

