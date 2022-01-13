Following Meghan Markle’s public comments about Kate Middleton, the Royal Editor claims Prince William was enraged and ‘all over the place.’

Once upon a time, the royal family’s ultimate Fab Four were Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle.

The younger royals were regarded as a breath of fresh air for the monarchy, and fans loved seeing the dukes and duchesses together.

But, before we knew it, rumors of a feud had spread, and the Sussexes had left The Firm and relocated over 5,000 miles away.

Until Meghan claimed that her sister-in-law made her cry, it was assumed that any family conflict was solely between the brothers.

The Duke of Cambridge was reportedly enraged when Meghan made that claim.

According to a royal journalist, William’s reaction was as follows.

Meghan sat down with former talk show host Oprah Winfrey and claimed that Kate had left her in tears in the days leading up to her wedding, which royal watchers recall.

“Did you make Kate cry?” Oprah asked, and the former Suits star replied, “No, the opposite happened.”

And I don’t say that to belittle anyone… It was a particularly trying week leading up to the wedding, and she was upset about something, but she owned up to it, apologized, and bought me flowers with a note apologizing.”

“What was shocking was that six, seven months after our wedding, the reverse of that would be out in the world,” the Duchess of Sussex continued.

Even if it had happened, I would never have wanted that to come out about her.”

Kate Middleton’s 3 Public Outbursts

The Duke of Cambridge was reportedly furious when Meghan told Oprah she was the one in tears because of something Kate said or did.

“William was’reeling,’ with his ‘head all over the place,” royal editor Roya Nikkhah said, adding that the future king couldn’t believe the accusations the Sussexes made about the rest of the royals.

The prince was “furious that his brother and sister-in-law had taken aim at his wife and his family,” according to Nikkhah.

Kate’s side of the story is unknown to us.

Prince William’s bride has never commented on what happened that day, and she is unlikely to do so in the future.

That’s because the duchess has adopted the royal lifestyle since marrying Prince William…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.