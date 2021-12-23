Following multiple sightings of Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler together, romance rumors are circulating.

After being seen together several times, Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler have sparked romance rumors.

Kaia Gerber has continued to fuel romance rumors with Austin Butler, nearly a month after she and Jacob Elordibroke up.

Gerber, 20, was first seen with the Zoey 101 alum, 30, after they attended a yoga class together on Sunday, December 19.

The pair wore workout clothes and face masks according to COVID-19 recommendations in the photos, which were first obtained by Daily Mail.

They were photographed driving away in the model’s car after walking on a sidewalk together.

The couple’s romance appeared to be heating up as they were spotted together at the airport on Wednesday, December 22.

E! News published photos of the two stars unloading their suitcases at the Los Angeles airport on Wednesday.

While Gerber and Butler have remained tight-lipped about the dating rumors, their recent outings come less than a month after Us Weekly revealed Gerber had split from Elordi, 24, after nearly a year of dating.

The Euphoria star and Cindy Crawford’s daughter broke up last month after debuting their romance on Instagram in November 2020 due to conflicting schedules, according to In Touch.

Following their breakup, the Australian native — who has since been linked to Olivia Jade Giannulli — couldn’t stop praising his ex-girlfriend and how she influenced his perspective on fame.

In an interview published on Monday, December 20, the Kissing Booth actor told Men’s Health that Gerber “handles herself wonderfully publicly” and that he has “learned so much” from her about handling the spotlight.

“[She] taught me] how to deal with it and just be whatever I wanted to be about it, you know?”

“I want to have a life,” Elordi continued at the time.

I want to have the same 80, 85-year experience that everyone else does.

I don’t want to miss anything by sitting on a sour candy pile.”

In September 2020, the ex-couple was first seen together in New York and California.

The exes’ romance has blossomed since then, as they became closer to her parents — Crawford, 55, and Rande Gerber — and even piled on the PDA.

