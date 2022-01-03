Following reports that she is pregnant with Travis Barker’s child, Kourtney Kardashian encourages her fans to try ‘dry January.’

After fans speculated that she is pregnant with Travis Barker’s child, Kourtney Kardashian encouraged fans to try ‘dry January.’

In the midst of pregnancy rumors, KOURTNEY Kardashian encouraged her fans to participate in sober January by replacing champagne with water.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sparked rumors this week when she showed up to her first workout of 2022 wearing a baggy tee.

Kourtney, 42, shared one of her New Year’s resolutions on her Instagram stories on Monday.

While dining out, the reality star took a photo of her drink of choice, which was water in a champagne glass.

The TV personality abstained from alcohol during “dry January,” encouraging her fans to do the same.

Kourtney also included a link to an article on her Poosh website titled “Why You Should Consider Doing a Dry January.”

Despite widespread speculation that she is pregnant with Travis Barker’s child, the mother of three has decided to give up alcohol.

Although the couple announced their engagement in October, rumors of a new baby have been circulating since they became official in February.

Kourtney added to fan speculation earlier this week when she covered her stomach in a loose top during her “first workout” of 2022.

For a mirror selfie, the reality star swapped her usual crop tops for a baggy white sweatshirt, black leggings, and sneakers.

She added fuel to the fire by revealing that she wanted to detox and change her diet.

On Instagram, her lifestyle website Poosh posted a video of blueberry and banana toast and asked, “Anyone else ready for a detox?”

“YES A MUST,” Kourtney replied in the comments.

Last month, the E! star reignited rumors when she showed off a kitchen closet stuffed with her massive junk food collection.

The eldest Kardashian rummaged through her (dollar)8.5 million home’s spacious closet, displaying a variety of Bussin Snacks chips, cookies, and candy.

Since her relationship with Travis, 46, began, Kourtney has given many hints that could point to a possible pregnancy.

She shared photos of a strange snack made with pickles, vegan butter, tangerines, and sourdough bread in July.

She’d previously consumed a martini made entirely of water, so she’d made strange meal choices for months.

Kourtney was also photographed eating sushi without fish this summer, opting for a vegetarian roll with avocado instead.

She wrote, “I haven’t eaten meat or fish in 7 months and I feel amazing.”

On several occasions, the actress has worn loose-fitting clothing, including baggy pink pants to hide her stomach on a recent Disney trip.

Mason, 11, is the eldest of Kourtney’s three children.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.