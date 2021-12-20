Following sexual assault allegations, Chris Noth loses a major business deal.

Following sexual assault allegations, Chris Noth loses a big business deal.

Following the recent sexual assault allegations against him, Chris Noth has lost a major business deal.

Ambhar, Noth’s tequila brand, was set to be sold for (dollar)12 million to a beverage company, Entertainment Arts Research, according to PEOPLE.

The agreement, however, was called off just one day after the assault allegations were made public.

In a statement to the New York Post, Chief Executive Bernard Rubin said, “We thought it would be in our best interest to withdraw from the transaction.”

“It would have been disastrous for us.” [Please note: The following story contains graphic sexual assault depictions.]

Two women have come forward to accuse Noth of rape and sexual assault, according to THR.

To protect their identities, the women use the pseudonyms Zoe and Lily.

They came forward after seeing the press for And Just Like That, the new Sex and the City revival.

In 2004, and 2015, the alleged encounters occurred.

THR reports that Lily contacted them in August, writing in an email, “I’m not sure how you go about this sort of story and how you find the other victims.” Then, in October, Zoe contacted them, stating that she works in the entertainment industry and is afraid of retaliation if she comes forward with her claims.

“Seeing him reprising his role in Sex and the City set off something in me,” she said, adding, “For so many years, I buried it.” She then decided it was time to “try to go public with who he is.”

Zoe claims she met Noth while working at a company where he was a regular client.

They struck up a casual friendship, and she began paying him visits at his West Hollywood apartment.

Zoe claims that the last time she saw Noth, they kissed, but that when she tried to leave, he tore her clothes off and raped her.

Lily claimed she met Noth in New York City while working as a server.

He invited her to dinner one night, and they returned to his apartment afterward.

Noth allegedly raped her orally and vaginally while they were there, according to her.

Notably, both women claim Noth sexually assaulted them in front of mirrors.

