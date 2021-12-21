Following sexual assault allegations, Chris Noth was fired from CBS’s The Equalizer.

On CBS’s The Equalizer, Chris Noth will no longer be seen.

“Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately,” Universal Television and CBS said in a joint statement to E! News, following multiple allegations of sexual assault.

Noth played William Bishop, a former CIA agent and friend of Queen Latifah’s character, Robyn McCall, in the series, which was hosted by Queen Latifah.

The 67-year-old actor is said to have already completed filming for a future episode.

In addition, he will appear in future repeats of previously aired episodes.

The Hollywood Reporter published two women’s accounts of sexual assault against the Sex and the City star on February 16.

“The accusations leveled against me by individuals I met years, if not decades ago are categorically false,” Noth said in a statement to E! News.

These stories could have been written 30 years ago or just a few days ago—no always means no, and I did not cross that line.

It was a mutually agreeable encounter.

It’s hard not to be suspicious of the timing of these stories’ publication.

I’m not sure why they’ve come to light now, but one thing is certain: I didn’t assault these women.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, two women approached the publication separately to share their stories of alleged assaults. They used pseudonyms to protect their identities.

They have never met before.

These women’s identities have not been confirmed by E! News.

Actress Zoe Lister-Jones accused Noth of being “consistently sexually inappropriate with a fellow female promoter” and claimed he was “drunk on set” while filming the NBC procedural the day after THR published the story.

“He had a 22 oz. of beer under the table during my interrogation scene that he would drink in between takes,” she claimed.

“He got close to me in one take, sniffed my neck, and whispered, ‘You smell good.’ I didn’t respond.

At the club, my friend never said anything.

It’s extremely uncommon for us to do so.”

“This seems like an obvious…,” a source close to Noth said in response to the actress’ claims.

