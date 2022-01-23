Following speculation, the director of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ reveals the truth about Edward Olsen.

On Sunday, January 28th, Dexter: New Blood came to a close.

Even at number nine, viewers are left with unanswered questions.

The TV show followed Dexter Morgan almost a decade after the events of the original series finale, in Upstate New York, where he had established a normal life as sales clerk Jim Lindsay.

However, a blunder put him in the crosshairs of yet another dangerous serial killer.

Edward Olsen, a billionaire oil tycoon, was the subject of numerous theories, ranging from being Kurt Caldwell’s accomplice to being Audrey Bishop’s biological father.

However, he then vanished.

Dexter: New Blood director Marcos Siega talked more about the character and what happened to him in an interview.

Siega discussed the character on the BingetownTV podcast, according to the fan page Dexter Daily.

Fredric Lehne portrayed him, and he made his debut in Dexter: New Blood Episode 1 — just as another girl went missing in Iron Lake.

It appeared that Olsen was to blame, but it was later revealed that the culprit was Clancy Brown’s Kurt Caldwell.

Another theory was that Olsen was Audrey’s father, but this was disproved in Dexter: New Blood Episode 6 when Audrey revealed that her father was of Seneca ancestry.

According to Dexter Daily, the last time viewers saw Olsen was in the third episode, leaving them wondering about his true identity and fate.

On the podcast, Siega confirmed that Olsen was nothing more than a red herring.

“We just set it up as a red herring,” he explained.

“The fact that people are asking [about him]indicates that it worked.”

He also cited a scene that proved Olsen was not a serial killer.

Siega continued, “I think what people missed was when he flew off and left.”

“It happened the same episode we revealed Kurt was the killer.

The plan when we started was to keep Clancy a secret.”

In Dexter: New Blood Episode 5, Audrey would have spotted Olsen leaving in his helicopter and given him the middle finger, according to Siega.

However, it appears to have been removed from the system.

