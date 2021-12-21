Following the allegations against Chris Noth, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis have released a joint statement.

Following the allegations against Chris Noth, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis have issued a joint statement.

For the first time since their And Just Like That co-star Chris Noth was accused of sexually assaulting three women, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis are speaking out.

The Sex and the City alums shared a joint statement on their Instagram Stories on Monday night, expressing their sadness over the sexual assault allegations against Noth and their support for the women who have come forward to accuse him of sexual assault.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the allegations leveled against Chris Noth.

We stand behind the women who have spoken out about their traumatic experiences.

Before Nixon, Parker, and Davis signed off on the joint statement, the post read: “We know it must be a very difficult thing to do, and we commend them for it.”

The trio issued a joint statement just days after three women accused the actor of sexual assault.

Despite vehemently disputing all allegations, Noth has been fired from his CBS series The Equalizer and dropped by A3 Artists Agency since the news broke last week.

A 30-year-old female tech executive, who goes by the pseudonym Ava, claims she was sexually assaulted by the Sex and the City actor when she was 18 and he was 55, according to a report published by The Daily Beast on Friday.

According to Ava, the incident occurred in 2010 while she was working as a hostess and lounge singer at Da Marino in Midtown Manhattan.

Noth’s publicist told The Daily Beast that Noth “denies this as ever happening and has no idea who this woman is” in response to Ava’s allegations.

The news of a third woman coming forward came just one day after two women accused Noth of sexual assault in a report published by The Hollywood Reporter.

One woman claimed she met Noth in 2004 while working in Los Angeles as a 22-year-old woman, according to the report.

They returned to his home, where he allegedly raped her, according to the woman.

When she was, the second woman claimed she met Noth in New York City in 2015.

