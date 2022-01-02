Following the Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott’s Cactus Hard Seltzer was discontinued.

After the Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott’s Cacti Hard Seltzer has been discontinued.

Travis Scott’s Cacti hard seltzer was his first foray into the beverage industry.

The brand, however, is no longer active following the tragedy at his Astroworld music festival in 2021.

Travis Scott founded the Astroworld festival in his hometown of Houston, Texas, in 2018.

After being canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the festival made a triumphant return in 2021.

Crowds rushed barricades and crammed into small spaces throughout the first day of the festival, all in anticipation of seeing their favorite performers.

After being squished together with no way of breathing, the situation quickly became deadly.

Eight people died as a result of being suffocated by the crowd or trampled by rowdy fans, while two more died in the hospital.

Since the incident, Scott has been doing damage control, including a widely publicized interview with radio personality Charlamagne tha God.

He also offered to cover the costs of all the deceased’s funerals.

Cacti, his hard seltzer brand, is the newest casualty of the fallout.

According to AdAge, beverage company Anheuser-Busch announced on Friday that “we have decided to stop all production and brand development of CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer after careful evaluation.”

“We believe that brand fans will understand and respect this decision,” says the company.

The social media accounts of Cacti have been disabled.

UpRoxx reported that an Anheuser-Busch spokesperson declined to comment when asked whether the Astroworld tragedy was the deciding factor in the brand’s discontinuation.

Scott’s rep told TMZ that the rapper hasn’t worked on Cacti since the tragedy.

“Travis made it clear in his interview that he is not focused on business right now and that his top priority is to help his community and fans heal,” he said.

“Cacti requested that AB InBev notify their wholesalers that product will not be available at this time.”

Anheuser-Busch’s InBev reported that when Scott’s Cacti launched in March 2021, the brand broke records and made history by selling out in thousands of locations across the US within 24 hours of its release; online inventory was also cleared out in 12 hours.

It “has the highest rate of sale for any variety pack in Anheuser-Busch Seltzer history in its first week.”

Since the release of Astroworld, AB hasn’t been the only company to cut ties with Scott.

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.