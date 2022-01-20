Following the cancellation of ‘Bringing up Bates,’ fans speculate that something major occurred.

‘Bringing up Bates’ was canceled during filming, leading fans to believe that something major occurred.

The planned 11th season of Bringing Up Bates was canceled by UpTV, shocking fans.

While show cancellations are common, Bates family fans believe the timing of the cancellation is suspicious.

UpTV was reportedly deep into production on the season, leading some fans to speculate that a Bates family scandal is on the way.

It wouldn’t be the first time a network dropped a reality show family due to a scandal.

After Josh Duggar was arrested on two child pornography charges in 2021, TLC parted ways with the Duggar family.

The 11th season of Bringing Up Bates was supposed to premiere on January 18, but it was canceled.

UpTV said in a statement obtained by Us Weekly that it has decided to take a different path and will be releasing new scripted television shows and movies.

However, the new shows have yet to be announced by the network.

Gil and Kelly Jo Bates were thanked in the statement for their ten years on the niche network.

People published a statement from the supersized family in response to the cancellation.

“We realize God’s timing is always perfect,” the Bates family said in a statement. “We are looking forward to what the future holds for our own family, as well as the network.”

Fans of the Bates family are skeptical that UpTV decided to cancel the show’s next season due to scheduling conflicts after much filming.

Followers speculate that the move to scripted content was something the network had planned ahead of time.

That doesn’t appear to be the case, as the network was reportedly filming at the time.

So, what could have prompted UpTV’s decision to axe the long-running reality show?

Reddit users speculate that a Bates family scandal is brewing, and that it could be linked to Amazon’s upcoming documentary on the IBLP. In December 2021, Amazon announced that they would be teaming up with the LuLaRich filmmakers for a new investigative docuseries.

The Institute of Basic Life Principles, or IBLP, will be the topic of the next series.

The IBLP is a controversial ultra-conservative Christian organization with ties to the Duggars and Bates families.

Gil Bates serves on the ministry’s board of directors.

In terms of what the scandal could entail, the term “family” comes to mind.

