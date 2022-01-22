Following the cheating ex Tristan Thompson’s love child scandal, Khloe Kardashian flaunts multiple bouquets of roses.

KHLOE Kardashian has shared a pair of videos with dozens of roses and carnations in large glass vases.

True’s new kitten weaves in and around the colorful vases full of pink and peach flowers in the Instagram stories.

While it’s unclear where the lovely bouquets came from, Khloe has been showered with love and support since her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson admitted to fathering a child with another woman.

Meanwhile, Maralee Nichols, Tristan’s baby mama, is living her best life in a luxury complex in sunny southern California.

After a months-long court battle over payments, the 31-year-old fitness model, who gave birth to the NBA star’s son in early December, is likely to receive around (dollar)40,000 per month in child support from Tristan.

Maralee relocated from Texas to California with her newfound wealth after Khloe was caught off guard.

Despite the drama surrounding the birth of her first child, the attractive brunette appears to be living her best life in a posh apartment building where units range in price from more than (dollar)3,400 to almost (dollar)11,000.

The waterfront complex, according to photos obtained by The Sun, is LA’s dream spot, with three roof decks offering panoramic views of the harbor filled with boats and yachts.

The stunning location is also just a few minutes from the beach, and residents and their guests have access to a gym and a large swimming pool with cabanas and loungers.

A pet park and spa are also available, as well as on-site boutique retail, landscaped courtyards with outdoor dining and grills, and a two-story fitness center with group studio and yoga lawn.

“Located south of Santa Monica and north of Los Angeles International Airport, the neighborhood is home to jet-setters, trend-setters, and all shades in between,” according to an online description.

“Choose from neighborhood favorites, opulent waterfront dining, and access to picturesque strolls along Venice’s canals and the beach.”

“Our residents have direct access to the marina’s waters, as well as all the perks that come with living in one of Los Angeles’ most prestigious areas.”

Tristan and Khloe’s daughter is busy spoiling the family’s other new member while Maralee gets used to her new surroundings.

True’s adorable new kitten is the Kardashians’ newest addition, following Khloe’s admission that she was ‘lonely’ over the holidays.

True snuggled with the adorable new kitten in a video Khloe posted to her Instagram Story.

That cat had a light brown coat of fur…

