Following the couple’s disappearance from social media, Counting On fans believe Josiah Duggar’s wife Lauren is PREGNANT.

After the couple’s disappearance from social media, fans of Counting On believe Lauren Duggar is PREGNANT.

After the couple went MIA on social media, fans assumed Josiah Duggar’s wife Lauren was PREGNANT.

Lauren was spotted in the background of Jed and Katey Duggar’s gender reveal party on YouTube, prompting fans to speculate that she might be pregnant.

Lauren and her husband Josiah were last seen on social media in February 2020, with a post commemorating their engagement.

Fans are left to family affairs and photos for updates from the couple without the social media updates.

Lauren and Josiah resurfaced in a family photo in September 2021, and fans noticed a significant difference in Lauren’s figure in a YouTube video released of Jed and Katey’s gender reveal party.

“Totally looks like a bump,” one said when she was spotted in the gender reveal video.

“Pretty dramatic change compared to photos of her a couple months ago, so definitely could be,” another agreed.

“You can see the outline of her belly and she appears to be pregnant,” a third person said.

It’s impossible to blame the ill-fitting sweater.”

“No way am I going to speculate on this girl’s fertility,” a fourth defended Lauren.

She was obviously traumatized by her miscarriage a few years ago.

She’s also no longer active on social media.”

After brother Josh’s child pornography arrest, Jed Duggar and his wife Katey Nakatsu revealed the gender of their first child in a sweet family YouTube video.

In September, Jed and Katey announced they were expecting their first child together, just a few months after their wedding.

The family ate themed snacks and picked sides before gathering to find out the gender.

As Jed and Katey kissed, someone could be heard shouting, “I knew it!” after learning the baby was a boy.

Jed was accused of attempting to “distract” attention away from Josh’s child pornography scandal by revealing his gender.

In September 2021, Josiah and his wife Lauren appeared in a family group photo after their media disappearance.

The couple, who married in 2018 and have an almost 2-year-old daughter named Bella, were photographed together during a Labor Day weekend family reunion.

The Duggar Fam Instagram account shared a number of photos from their day at Farmland Adventures, which included sunbathing, corn mazes, and delicious food.

“Quite a few of us made it out to @farmlandadventuresnwa for a great day of family fun!” the caption read.

“Though it’s still summer outside, the giant corn maze put us in the mood for fall!”

“The pumpkin patch,” says the narrator.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.