Following the death of Bob Saget, a Ritz-Carlton employee recalls what the actor was like in the days leading up to his death.

After the death of Bob Saget, a Ritz-Carlton employee recalls the actor’s demeanor in the days leading up to his death.

Bob Saget is a comedian and actor who has appeared on Full House, Fuller House, How I Met Your Mother, and America’s Funniest Home Videos, among other shows.

Fans were shocked to learn that Saget had died in a Ritz-Carlton hotel on September 9.

Many people are recalling the events leading up to Saget’s death, and a hotel employee shared some of their memories of him.

He was on his “I Don’t Do Negative” comedy tour at the time of his death.

He had performed at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida, the night before.

Saget was discovered dead at a Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on September 9.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the Orange County Sheriff’s office tweeted.

Robert Saget was identified as the man who died on the scene.

In this case, there was no evidence of foul play or drug use.”

The cause of Saget’s death is currently unknown.

Saget’s family, which includes wife Kelly Rizzo and three adult children, released a statement saying they are “devastated” by his death, according to Page Six.

“He was everything to us,” the statement said, “and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live, and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.”

“While we respectfully request privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering Bob’s love and laughter.”

Saget stayed at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando for two nights before his death, and some hotel guests remember him.

Saget was a “low-key, unassuming guest who was more than happy to take selfies with whoever asked in the lobby,” according to a hotel staff member.

“He checked in on Friday morning using his real name,” the insider continued.

Everyone immediately recognized him, but he made no fuss about it.

He even held the camera and joked that his arms were longer because a couple of girls asked for a selfie…

