Following the death of Bob Saget, John Stamos, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, and the cast of “Full House” released a statement.

John Stamos, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, and other Full House cast members issued a joint statement following Bob Saget’s death at the age of 65.

“We started out as a television family 35 years ago, but we’ve grown into a real family.”

And now, as a family, we mourn,” the statement read on Monday, January 10.

“Bob made us cry because he made us laugh so hard.”

Our tears are flowing now, both in sorrow and in gratitude for all the wonderful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, and cherished Bob.

He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls, and a friend to us all.

We adore you, Bob.

In honor of Bob, hug the people you care about.

Bob had the best hugging skills I’d ever seen.”

Full House starred Saget, Stamos, the Olsen twins, David Coulier, Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure, and Lori Loughlin and ran for eight seasons between 1987 and 1995.

The sitcom was created by Jeff Franklin.

The names on the statement were John, Dave, Candace, Jodie, Lori, Andrea, Scott, Jeff, Ashley, and Mary-Kate.

According to Us Weekly, Saget was discovered unresponsive in his Florida hotel room on Sunday, January 9.

It didn’t take long for the cast of Full House to pay tribute to the late actor, who also played Danny Tanner for a few episodes in the Netflix revival Fuller House.

“I am broken,” wrote Stamos, 58, on Twitter on Sunday.

“I’m in excruciating discomfort.”

I’m in a complete and total state of disbelief.

I’ll never have another friend than him.

“I adore you, Bobby.”

Cameron Bure, 45, said, “I don’t know what to say.”

I’m speechless.

Bob was one of the most remarkable people I’ve ever met.

He was one of my favorite people.”

“Words are inadequate to express my grief.

“Bob was more than a friend; he was a member of my family,” Loughlin, 57, told Us on Monday.

“His friendly demeanor and quick wit will be sorely missed.”

Thank you for making a lifetime of happy memories and laughter possible for us.

“I adore you, Bobby,” I say.

Mary-Kate and Ashley, both 35, said in a joint statement on Monday that Bob was “the most loving, compassionate, and generous person I’ve ever met.”

