Following the death of her husband Gregg, RHOA’s Nene Leakes says she’s ‘absolutely open’ to marrying again.

After mourning the sudden death of her husband last year, NENE Leakes is “absolutely open” to marrying again.

And it’s possible she’s already met her future husband.

The 54-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star is said to be “very much already in love” with her new boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh.

“He’s wining and dining her,” a source told PEOPLE. “Nene is totally into him.”

Since late last year, the reality star and her Liberian businessman beau have been dating.

The couple made their first public appearance on December 16, when they celebrated her birthday by posting multiple photos of themselves to Instagram.

A few days later, the two were seen holding hands in Miami as they exited Mr.

Let’s eat.

Despite the fact that their relationship is still young, the couple has vacationed together and Nene has posted pictures of them on Instagram.

“Despite the fact that she lost Gregg last year, she is really happy and in a great place as she starts this next chapter of her life,” the insider revealed.

Gregg Leakes died of colon cancer in early September at the age of 66.

Before divorcing in 2011, the couple married in 1997.

In 2013, the couple reunited and walked down the aisle for the second time.

“It was difficult,” Nene said of being Gregg’s caretaker since he was first diagnosed with cancer.

In our lives, Gregg was in charge of a lot.

There were a few things I didn’t know, and they were fairly basic.

I had no idea who the lawn guy was.”

“The last five days before his passing was really beautiful,” Nene told People after Gregg died on September 1, 2021.

His whole family was present.

He was surrounded by his closest friends.

There were a few of our closest friends present.

We were all with him 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

“We talked a lot and came to terms with what was going on,” she continued.

“I’m not going to leave you,” she said, quoting her late husband.

“You will be blessed by God.”

“I told him I wouldn’t have chosen any other husband than him,” Nene explained.

‘I married you twice, crazy man,’ I said.

The reality star continued, “He said he wanted me to move on with my life.”

“He took a deep breath, and then he stopped,” she recalls.

“I expected to be scared, but all I did was hold him and kiss him.”

“I keep telling myself he’s on vacation and won’t be back for a while.”

I’m still on the lookout…

