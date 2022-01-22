Following the death of rock legend Meat Loaf, his daughter writes a tribute.

Following Meat Loaf’s untimely death, his daughter promises to have his father’s back “forever.”

On Saturday morning, Pearl Aday posted a photo of them performing onstage to Instagram.

“I love you always, no matter what,” she wrote as the caption.

I adore you with all my heart.

We have you covered.

“Perpetually.”

When he was married to Pearl’s mother, Leslie Edmonds, Meat Loaf, whose real name was Marvin Lee Aday, adopted Pearl as a small child.

Pearl has a younger sister, Amanda, who was a member of Meat Loaf’s touring band in the mid-90s.

Leslie and the rock star married in 1979 and divorced in 2001.

In 2007, he married Deborah Gillespie.

When Meat Loaf died, he was surrounded by his wife, daughters, and close friends.

Michael Green, Meat Loaf’s manager, confirmed the news early Friday morning on the artist’s official Facebook page.

Meat Loaf died at the age of 74.

Pearl (@pearlcaliforniacountry) shared this on her Instagram.

The statement read, “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda, and close friends.”

“His incredible career spanned six decades, and he appeared in over 65 films, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show, and Wayne’s World.”

“We know how much he meant to so many of you, and we are grateful for all of your love and support as we go through this difficult time in our lives,” the statement continues.

“We appreciate your consideration of our need for privacy at this time.

Don’t ever stop rocking!” says his heart to your souls.

Following the devastating news, many celebrities, including Edward Norton, Cher, and Adam Lambert, paid tribute to Meat Loaf.

CONTENT RELATED TO THIS SUBJECT:

Visit Instagram to see this post.

Pearl (@pearlcaliforniacountry) shared this post.

Visit Instagram to see this photo.

Pearl (@pearlcaliforniacountry) shared this on her Instagram.

Meat Loaf’s Daughter Pens Tribute Following Rock Legend’s Death