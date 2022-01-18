Following the Josh Duggar trial verdict, Amy Duggar exclaims that the Duggar family’sucks more’ than her husband’s family.

Following the Josh Duggar trial verdict, Amy Duggar enthusiastically claims that the Duggar family’sucks more’ than her husband’s family.

Josh Duggar’s trial ended in December 2021, but fans of the 19 Kids and Counting star are still waiting to hear what the future holds for him.

Following the guilty verdict, some members of the Duggar family spoke out.

Josh’s cousin, Amy Duggar, has expressed her dissatisfaction with the situation.

Her husband recently posted a TikTok in which she enthusiastically agrees that her family “sucks more” than his.

This is what she wrote on Facebook.

Prior to Josh Duggar’s trial, Amy Duggar spoke out against the Duggar family.

She publicly supported Jill Duggar after she notably abandoned the family.

She also stated that she supported TLC’s decision to cancel Counting On.

She expressed her feelings on social media about Josh’s trial.

She was also clear in her desire for justice for those who had been directly harmed.

In response to the guilty verdict, Amy wrote on her Instagram Stories in December 2021, “Stop andamp; PRAY today that there is Justice for the CHILDREN.”

One of her Instagram posts reads, “May the daughters who have been abused feel validated.”

“You are stunning and deserving of love.”

She also tweeted Jill’s husband, Derick Dillard.

She wrote on Twitter, “Praying as well.”

“May justice be served ice cold, Lord.”

(hashtag)CountingOn: On the social media app TikTok, Amy Duggar King and her husband, Dillon King, threw major shade at her famous family.https:t.cooEO3s56aey

Amy Duggar also uses TikTok, in addition to Twitter and Instagram.

In the month of January,

She posted a TikTok of herself and her husband answering questions as a couple on February 17, 2022.

In the video, they are seen having fun in bed together.

The voice from the game asks, “Who usually gets to pick the TV shows you watch?”

Amy and her husband exchange a glance.

The next question is, “Whose family sucks more?” To which both she and her husband point directly at her, and Amy’s eyes bulge as the TikTok video cuts off.

Given how frequently Amy criticizes the Duggars, it’s clear Amy is referring to them.

Apart from Josh Duggar’s trial, she also slammed Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar for allegedly assigning Jana to them…

