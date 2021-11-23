Following the news of her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson’s romance with Kim Kardashian West, Phoebe Dynevor was seen with Jaden Smith.

Jaden Smith could be dating Phoebe Dynevor, who is best known for her role on Bridgerton.

They were seen together amid reports that Dynevor’s ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, is dating reality star Kim Kardashian West.

The Bridgerton actress was spotted with Jaden Smith, the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith, according to Page Six.

Dynevor and Smith were photographed together leaving a Louis Vuitton party at Nobu on January 19, 2019.

Nicolas Ghesquière’s collection was worn by both of them.

Their relationship status is unknown, but based on the photos circulating the internet, Dynevor and Smith appeared to be a romantic couple.

Phoebe Dynevor was previously linked to Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson before meeting Jaden Smith.

Davidson is well-known for his work as a comic actor as well as his slew of celebrity girlfriends.

Davidson began dating Dynevor in March 2021, after breaking up with model Kaia Gerber (the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford).

The comedian was asked to name his celebrity crush in an April 2021 Zoom Qandamp;A with Marquette University students.

According to People, Davidson replied, “I’m with my celebrity crush,” while grinning mischievously.

Davidson and Dynevor were photographed kissing and cuddling at the Wimbledon Championships in London, England, in July 2021.

The relationship lasted about five months, and fans speculated that the reason for their breakup was the distance between them.

Davidson is based in New York and works primarily there, whereas Dynevor is based in England.

Back when they were both young teenagers, Jaden Smith was rumored to be dating Kylie Jenner.

Smith was rumored to be Jenner’s first love, according to fans.

Yesterday, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were photographed in Palm Springs. pic.twitter.comZfzWwQL5X5

While Dynevor is dating Smith, her ex-boyfriend Davidson is dating Kim Kardashian West.

Kardashian West, who divorced Kanye West in February, hosted Saturday Night Live on October 8.

When she and Davidson kissed on camera during a skit, fans speculated about a possible romance between them.

