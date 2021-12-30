Following the public vin Diesel plea, Dwayne Johnson says he has “no chance” of returning to “Fast and Furious.”

Vin Diesel’s public plea to return to the Fast and Furious franchise has been turned down by Dwayne Johnson.

Diesel’s request caught The Rock off guard, and he even called it “an example of manipulation.”

“Vin’s recent post caught me off guard.

“I told Vin directly – and privately – that I would not be returning to the franchise this past June, when we actually connected over social media,” Johnson tells CNN. “I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to succeed, but that there was no chance I would return.”

I also spoke privately with my colleagues at Universal, who were all very supportive because they were aware of the situation.”

The Fate of the Furious, which was released in 2017, was the last time Diesel and Johnson worked together in a Fast and Furious film.

Diesel chastised Johnson on Instagram in November, telling him that he should return to the franchise to “fulfill” his destiny.

“Vin’s most recent public post served as an example of his deception.

I didn’t like how he mentioned his children, as well as Paul Walker’s death, in the letter.

Johnson continues, “Leave them out of it.”

“We had discussed this for months and had come to an agreement.

My ultimate goal throughout this incredible Fast and Furious franchise was to end it with gratitude and grace.

It’s unfortunate that this open discussion has clouded the waters.”

“I’m confident in the Fast universe and its ability to consistently deliver for the audience,” he says, regardless of the situation. “I truly wish my former co-stars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter.”

The actors’ on-set drama became public in 2016 when Johnson called a few of his male co-stars “candy a**es” and “unprofessional” on Instagram, prompting fans to speculate that Johnson was referring to Diesel.

Diesel and Johnson definitely clashed on set during filming, a source told ET at the time.

“My little brother Dwayne… the time has come,” Diesel said in his Instagram post.

The world waits for the conclusion of Fast & Furious 10.

As you are aware,

The best news summary is Infosurhoy.