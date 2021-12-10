Following the shooting death of Rust, Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria claims her husband is suffering from PTSD and blasts “cruel trolls.”

Following the Rust on-set shooting, which claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, ALEC Baldwin’s wife Hilaria claimed that her husband was “suffering from posttraumatic stress disorder” and slammed “cruel trolls.”

In a series of Instagram Stories, Hilaria, 37, asked her followers an emotional question.

“Do you have people in your life creating drama?” the yoga instructor asked in her caption.

The “difference between covering a new story and creating a new story,” as Alec’s wife explained it, is “covering a new story versus creating a new story.”

“A lot of people make up stories about us.”

“It’s not just from what happened recently, but he’s been suffering from this for a very, very long time,” she added after stating that her husband has been “suffering from PTSD.”

And these people are well aware of it.”

Trolls want to “poke at him,” “upset him,” and “create news about this,” Hilaria explained.

This was not a “famous thing,” but an “all the time thing,” according to the Yoga Vida founder.

She encouraged her fans to “reclaim” their voices and remember that they “are allowed to speak your truth.”

“They are attempting to exploit you,” Hilaria wrote.

“We’ll be speaking again” in the new year of 2022, she concluded.

Carmen Gabriela, eight, Rafael, six, Leonardo, five, Romeo, three, and Edu, one, and Maria, eight months old, are the couple’s children.

Alec, 63, spoke with George Stephanopoulos on ABC 2020 about the Rust set shooting in early December.

“The loveliest woman, one of the loveliest women I’ve ever worked with and one of the most professional in terms of her demeanor,” the Rust star said of Halyna.

Alec said he “wouldn’t know how to categorize” the emotional gravity of their conversation after meeting with Halyna’s husband and nine-year-old son following the tragic incident.

The Glengarry Glenn Ross actor claimed he didn’t understand how there could have been a live bullet in the gun when asked about the tragic inside.

“Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t supposed to be on the property,” he continued.

“I don’t know how that bullet got into that gun,” Alec continued, “but I’m all for doing whatever it takes to get us to a place where this won’t happen again.”

Viewers, on the other hand, accused the Pearl Harbor actor of “acting,” saying that his alleged performance did not “sit right in my spirit with this.”

“That’s what acting and ‘crocodile tears’ look like,” one viewer said.

The Beetlejuice actor was allegedly “trying to perform a second miracle,” according to a third viewer.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

ooh,

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.