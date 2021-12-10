Following the Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles wins a major award.

Biles was named the 2021 Athlete of the Year by Time Magazine on Thursday for not only adding to her collection of Olympic medals, but also for raising mental health awareness after withdrawing from multiple events during the Olympic games.

“I believe everything happens for a reason, and there was a reason,” Biles said in an interview with Time magazine.

“Not only did I get to use my voice, but it was validated as well.” Biles got the “twisties” and lost herself in the air during the Olympics.

She withdrew from the team competition and didn’t compete again until the balance beam, where she won bronze.

According to Yahoo Sports, Biles won two medals at the Olympics and now has a total of seven, the most by a US gymnast.

Sunisa Lee, who won all-around gold in Tokyo, said, “We all knew we had to continue not without her, but for her.”

“What Simone did completely changed the way we think about our health.

It demonstrated that we are more than just athletes; we are human beings who can have difficult days as well.

After the Olympics, Biles testified in front of the Senate about how the FBI, USA Gymnastics, and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee filed a complaint against former team doctor Larry Nassar, who sexually abused her and hundreds of other athletes.

Colin Kaepernick praised Biles for standing up for what he believes in.

“Simone Biles has used her incredible status as the greatest gymnast of all time to spark a long-overdue global conversation on mental health,” he said.

“Her influence goes far beyond sports, showing us that when we speak our truths with integrity and authenticity, another world—a better world—is possible.”

Kevin Love, an NBA All-Star, is impressed by Biles’ impact this season.

“Sacrifice returns far more than it costs,” said Love, who revealed that he had panic attacks in 2018.

“I do believe that one person can often change the trajectory of a whole system,” Biles said. Biles has won 25 World Championship medals, making her one of the most decorated gymnasts of all time.

