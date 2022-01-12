Following the tragic death of Full House TV dad Bob Saget, Mary-Kate Olsen was spotted in New York City.

After the tragic death of Full House TV dad Bob Saget, a somber Mary-Kate Olsen was spotted in New York City.

Just days after her TV father, Bob Saget, died unexpectedly, a somber Mary-Kate Olsen was spotted walking the streets of New York.

On the hit television show Full House, Mary-Kate and her twin sister Ashley starred as Bob’s daughter, Michelle.

On a chilly Tuesday, Mary-Kate walked by with her head buried in her phone.

The actress wore a black jacket with a blue scarf poking out from inside and a cup of coffee on her arm.

She kept warm by wearing a wool cap, sunglasses, and a mask over her mouth.

The Olsen twins, both 35, said they were “deeply saddened” by the news.

They told Page Six that “Bob was the most loving, compassionate, and generous man.”

“We are heartbroken that he is no longer with us, but we know he will remain by our side, guiding us as gracefully as he always has.”

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to his daughters, wife, and family.”

From 1987 to 1995, Mary-Kate and Ashley played Michelle Tanner, the daughter of Bob’s character Danny Tanner on Full House.

Bob’s brother-in-law Jessie, played by John Stamos, expressed his shock at Bob’s death as well.

“I’ve had it with myself.

I’m devastated.

I’m completely taken aback.

He is the only friend I will ever have.

“I adore you, Bobby,” he tweeted.

“I don’t know what to say,” Candace Cameron Bure, who plays DJ Tanner on the show, said.

I am speechless.

“Bob was one of the most wonderful people I’ve ever met.”

I was madly in love with him.”

Despite the fact that their show ended more than two decades ago, Bob and his Full House co-stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen maintained a close friendship prior to Bob’s death.

Despite the fact that they never reprised their roles in the Netflix sequel series Fuller House, they remained close friends with the comedian and frequently supported each other at events and on other projects.

The Olsens appeared in a number of TV and direct-to-video movies during and after their time on Full House, including 1992’s To Grandmother’s House We Go.

Not only did Full House creator Jeff Franklin direct and co-write their first film, but Bob also made a cameo appearance in support of the girls.

Years later, the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos cameoed once again, this time in…

