Following their acrimonious split, Amelia Hamlin admits she ‘completely lost herself’ during her relationship with Scott Disick.

Following their nasty split, Amelia Hamlin admits she ‘completely lost herself’ during her relationship with Scott Disick.

During her relationship with Scott Disick, AMELIA Hamlin admitted she “completely lost herself.”

Following their acrimonious breakup earlier this year, the 20-year-old confessed.

In a new Instagram post, Amelia reflected on the year 2021, which included photos of her with bleached brows.

A plate of cheese and crackers next to a glass of wine, a skyline, and a photo of her running were among the images on the slide.

“2021… the year of the bleached brow andamp; dreams coming true…,” she wrote in the caption, referring to the difficult year.

“The year I completely lost my sense of self…unaware that I would reclaim it even more authentically the following year. the year I went to New York and never left.”

“Thank you 2021… thank you to everyone who made my dreams come true… u know who u r!!! I LOVE U!!!!” she said at the end.

Amelia Rinna, the daughter of Lisa Rinna of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, posted the photo months after calling it quits with ex-husband Scott, 38.

In September, the model ended her relationship with Scott after he publicly chastised his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian in an uncovered Instagram message.

The ex-reality star allegedly texted his baby mama’s other ex, model Younes Bendjima, in an attempt to troll her about her new relationship with Travis Barker.

When photos of Kourtney straddling her rocker beau and making out with him on a boat during their trip to Sestri Levante, Italy, enraged Scott, things got even worse.

“Yo, is this chick all right???? Brooooo, what’s going on here?”

He allegedly sent Younes a private message on Instagram while he was “in the middle of Italy.”

Scott didn’t get the response he was hoping for from Younes, who dated Kourtney from 2016 to 2018, as he shared his response on his Instagram stories, writing: “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy.”

PS: I’m not your younger brother.”

After their breakup, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star unfollowed Amelia and briefly unfollowed Kourtney after his DM to Younes was leaked.

At the time, an insider told E! News, “Scott is mortified that Younes shared his private DM message.”

“He was having a bad day and needed someone to talk to, and he immediately regretted sending that message.”

Amelia has been posting numerous thirst trap photos on social media since her breakup with Scott.

Her family and friends have spent much of their time slamming the model’s ex, with her sister Delilah even calling him “talentless” in October.

“The devil wears @alo,” Amelia captioned a photo of herself lounging in activewear while browsing fashion magazines.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.