Following their appearance on ‘Fallon,’ Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson spend time at the home of the ‘SNL’ star.

After their appearance on ‘Fallon,’ Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson visit the ‘SNL’ star’s home.

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson are strengthening their bond in anticipation of their New Year’s Eve special.

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, which will air live on NBC on Friday, December 31, is being hosted by this tumultuous duo.

Page Six reports that Cyrus was seen going to Davidson’s Staten Island condo after filming on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night.

“They left NBC around 8:30 p.m. and arrived at Pete’s around 9:40 p.m,” said the source.

Cyrus couldn’t help but make fun of Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s relationship.

During their Fallon appearance, the “Midnight Sky” singer serenaded the Saturday Night Live star while the two promoted their special, joking that he should have been with her instead of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) shared this.

Cyrus dedicated her cover of Yvonne Fair’s “It Should Have Been Me” to Davidson, comparing it to her own feelings seeing him out and about with Kardashian.

“This song is dedicated to Pete Davidson,” she said at the outset.

“This is what I played when I saw those photos.”

Cyrus changed some of the lyrics to refer to her co-host during the performance, saying, “You know, Pete…How could you do this to me on the week of promoting our special?” Cyrus even put her legs up on the King of Staten Island star’s lap at one point, grabbing his hat for her own head.

“That Lamborghini leaving that nice-ass restaurant should have been me,” she said, referring to paparazzi photos of Davidson and Kardashian taken last month.

“I’m going to see a movie in Staten Island,” she says.

The Tonight Show (@fallontonight) recently shared a post.

Throughout the performance, Davidson was a good sport, laughing and clapping.

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, which will air live on NBC on Friday, December 31, will feature the two as co-hosts.

According to the network, the show will feature “a star-studded lineup of special guests and musical performances for a must-see evening.”

During their joint appearance, Cyrus told Fallon that she wanted to honor 2021 and the “micro moments of happiness that we can all find,” so she decided to host…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)