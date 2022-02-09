Following their current tour, Florida Georgia Line is ‘taking a break’ as a duo.

The Florida Georgia Line will be on hiatus for a short time.

The country music duo, which includes Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, is taking a break from recording music together, but they are not breaking up, ET can confirm.

For the remaining 12 shows on Florida Georgia Line’s I Love My Country Tour, the two will perform together.

They’re “excited to perform together and celebrate with fans” at their shows, according to ET, and they’re “looking forward to supporting each other as they embark on their next chapters of their musical and creative journeys,” according to the source.

Kelley’s Made By the Water Tour is set to begin in April, and Hubbard is currently working on new music.

ET’s Rachel Smith was at the opening of the band’s exhibition, “Florida Georgia Line: Mix It Up Strong,” at The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville earlier this month, and she spoke with the duo about their future plans.

“I think we’ll just keep doing our thing,” Hubbard said. “I think our perspectives have changed over the last decade, and we’ve become even more passionate about the craft of songwriting and kind of serving and giving back to the community that’s given us so much, the songwriting community here in Nashville.”

He went on to say that he and Kelley are interested in “really diving down that craft and just sort of taking it all in and investing in our family and friends and continuing to use all of this to motivate and inspire the next chapter of our musical journey.”

Hubbard spoke with ET’s Nischelle Turner in January 2021, and the artist discussed the solo projects he’d been working on for some time, as well as rumors of a feud with Kelley, which he dismissed.

“We’ve stayed in really good communication about it, and we both feel a lot of freedom, a lot of creative juices flowing, a lot of inspiration, and so it’s fun,” he says of making music separately from Kelley.

He also added, “We’ve always been a package deal.”

“We’ve always done everything together,” says the narrator.

The best news summary is Infosurhoy.

Florida Georgia Line Are ‘Taking A Break’ as a Duo Following Their Current Tour