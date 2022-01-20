Following their engagement, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly pose for romantic boat photos in Italy.

After their engagement, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly pose for romantic boat photos in Italy.

Megan Fox is selling tickets to her romance with Machine Gun Kelly to the rest of the world.

The newly engaged couple is loved up in Italy in new photos posted on the actress’ Instagram account.

Fox, 35, captioned the photo set, “Lake Como.”

The post begins with the couple taking a selfie together.

The duo smiles for the camera in the next shot.

Another photo shows the couple walking down the street hand in hand.

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, has his back to the camera, but Fox is all smiles as she is photographed.

The couple is cuddled up on a boat for the final two photos, keeping the international amore alive.

Fox and the 31-year-old “Tickets to My Downfall” rapper were first seen together in Italy this week at the Dolce and Gabbana menswear show, wearing matching black ensembles.

The couple’s romantic getaway comes just a week after they made the world aware of their engagement.

The video of Fox’s private proposal was shared on social media.

“We sat under this banyan tree in July of 2020.”

We requested the use of magic.

“We were completely oblivious to the pain we would experience together in such a short, frenetic period of time,” Fox wrote alongside the sweet video.

“We were unaware of the work and sacrifices that the relationship would require of us, but we were intoxicated by the love.”

And then there’s the karma.”

“After walking through hell together and laughing more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him a year and a half later.”

And, as in every previous lifetime and every future lifetime, I said yes,” she continued.

“…and then we drank each other’s blood,” says the narrator.

“1.1.22

MGK proposed with a stunning two-stone ring that is supposed to hurt when his fiancée takes it off.

“It’s an untreated Colombian emerald thoroughbred.”

Kelly told Vogue, “It was just carved into the teardrop, straight out of the mine.”

“And the diamond belonged to [designer]Stephen [Webster].”

“The idea is that the ring can come apart,” he continued.

