Following their ‘Top Gun’ tribute, Tom Cruise surprises the Ohio State Marching Band.

After their ‘Top Gun’ tribute, Tom Cruise surprises the Ohio State Marching Band.

Last month, the Ohio State marching band performed a halftime show tribute to Top Gun, which attracted the attention of the film’s star, Tom Cruise.

The 59-year-old action star sent them a note thanking them for their performance, as well as Top Gun: Maverick T-shirts and an invitation to a special screening of the sequel, according to the marching band’s social media accounts earlier this week.

Christopher Hoch, director of marching and athletic bands, reads the letter to marching band members who are receiving Top Gun: Maverick shirts in the video.

“The tribute to Top Gun was incredible.

“What a fantastic performance – thank you!” Cruise wrote, adding, “I’d love to have you all as my guests for a special screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Columbus this spring.”

And best of luck in the Rose Bowl to The Ohio State University.”

During the November concert, the band paid homage to the 1986 film.

The medley included the “Top Gun Anthem,” “Mighty Wings,” “Playing with the Boys,” “Lead Me On,” “Take My Breath Away,” “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling,” and “Danger Zone” to commemorate the 35th anniversary of Top Gun.

A fighter jet, a volleyball game, and Cruise’s famous aviator sunglasses were among the formations.

The band also spelled out the words “Top Gun” and “Maverick,” Cruise’s character’s nickname in the film.

The sequel to Top Gun, Top Gun: Maverick, was set to debut in November.

It was originally scheduled for 2019, but has since been pushed back to 2022.

CONNECTED MATERIAL:

Tom Cruise Surprises Ohio State Marching Band After Their ‘Top Gun’ Tribute