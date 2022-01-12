Following their tropical getaway, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have an “intimate” dinner date in Los Angeles.

After a tropical getaway, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have an “intimate” dinner date in Los Angeles.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were seen on a romantic date in Los Angeles after returning from their tropical vacation.

Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 38, had an “intimate date” at Jon and Vinny’s on Tuesday, January 11, according to a source close to the couple.

The couple remained “close together” throughout the night, according to the source, as they relished the opportunity to spend time together “just the two of them.”

According to TMZ, the reality star’s outing with the comedian was followed by ice cream. The outlet also obtained a photo of the pair eating pizza slices during their private dinner.

Kardashian and Davidson’s Italian date follows a recent trip to the Bahamas.

The KKW Beauty CEO and the Saturday Night Live star were photographed having fun on their vacation, which began on January 3 and ended two days later.

The twosome first sparked romance rumors when they began spending time together following Kardashian’s appearance on Saturday Night Live in October 2021. During her hosting debut, Kardashian and Davidson shared a kiss for an Aladdin-themed bit.

Later that month, Kardashian traveled to New York City to see Davidson, and the two became even closer.

The couple was photographed holding hands after celebrating Davidson’s birthday in Palm Springs.

Another source told Us at the time that the Meet Cute actor was “getting serious” about the California native.

“Things have definitely escalated quickly, but in a healthy, fun way,” said an insider in December 2021.

“Right now, they’re just having fun and seeing where things lead.”

In the same month, the businesswoman made headlines when she filed paperwork to become legally single following her divorce from ex-husband Kanye West.

“The marriage between the parties has irreversibly broken down.

“[Kardashian] no longer wishes to be married to [West],” the court documents from December 2021 stated.

“The parties’ marriage is without a doubt no longer viable.

[Kardashian] does not want to reconcile with [West], and he wants their marriage to end.

Irreconcilable differences have resulted in the marriage’s irreversible breakdown, and counseling or other measures will not be able to save it.”

Kardashian, who also requested that her previous be restored.

