Following Tina Louise’s ‘Very Recent’ Split, Brett Oppenheim of Selling Sunset Speaks Out.

Following Tina Louise’s ‘Recent’ Split, Brett Oppenheim of Selling Sunset Speaks Out

I’m single and happy.

Brett Oppenheim, who played Tina Louise on Selling Sunset, opened up about the timing of their breakup just hours after Tina Louise confirmed their breakup.

“OK, this question has nothing to do with real estate,” the 44-year-old realtor explained during an Instagram Story Q&A on Tuesday, December 21, after a fan inquired about his dating status.

“Actually, yes, as of very recently.”

“Brett is my ex, but we remain very good friends,” the 40-year-old Sugar Taco owner wrote on her Instagram Story.

The couple, who first announced their relationship on Instagram in April, has kept their relationship private, with the exception of a few scenes together last month on Season 4 of Selling Sunset.

The real estate mogul was briefly linked to Katya Dmitrenco during season 3 after inviting her to his housewarming party.

Jason Oppenheim, the twin brother of the Oppenheim Group cofounder, announced his own breakup from girlfriend Chrishell Stause just hours before the Oppenheim Group cofounder announced his own breakup.

“While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we are still best friends, and we will always love and support one another,” Jason, 44, wrote on Tuesday via Instagram Story.

“She was the most incredible girlfriend I’ve ever had, and our relationship was the happiest and most fulfilling of my life.”

While the University of California, Berkeley alum and the All My Children alum, 40, have “different wants regarding a family,” they still have “the utmost respect” for one another, according to the UC Berkeley alum.

“Knowing and loving Chishell is one of the best things that has ever happened to me,” Jason said at the time.

“I have tried to embrace the world I have found myself in, and that includes being open and honest about my relationships,” the Under Construction author wrote later that day on Instagram.

Knowing that it might not end in what society considers a success and what I am looking for felt scary and terrifying.”

“But after many long,” Stause continued in her post.

