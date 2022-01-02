Following Travis Scott’s return to social media, pregnant Kylie Jenner frowns and flaunts her baby bump in a rare video.

Kylie Jenner, who is pregnant, appeared to frown as she flaunted her baby bump in a rare video following Travis Scott’s return to social media.

Following the Astroworld tragedy, the couple has kept a low profile on social media.

Kylie shared a short video of herself looking at the camera while resting her head on her hand on Instagram Stories, but the star was frowning and looking down.

Following that, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared a longer video in which she flaunted her baby bump while wearing a black jumpsuit under a green trench coat.

While posing, Kylie fiddled with her hair before settling against a well.

This comes after the 24-year-old reflected on 2021 in a long caption alongside a photo of herself wearing a black top that teased her baby belly and was cut at the midriff.

“As 2022 approaches, I’ve been reflecting on this past year and the blessings it brought, as well as the many heartaches it held,” she wrote.

“I’ll never forget this year and all the significant changes it brought about in my life.”

I hope that this new year brings you a lot of love, and that everyone stays safe and healthy during this time.”

While she didn’t specifically mention it, the TV star witnessed her baby daddy Travis’ popular festival end in tragedy just a few months ago.

The country was shocked to learn of the tragedy in Houston, which began with a 50,000-strong crowd attending the two-day event.

“We have at least eight confirmed fatalities today,” Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pea said at the time.

At this event, a large number of people were injured.”

He went on to say that at 9:38 p.m., a “mass casualty incident” occurred, and that investigations are still underway.

The incident claimed the lives of ten people and injured hundreds more.

Travis, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, would respond to the incident in a widely panned Instagram post.

“Travis and I are broken and devastated,” she said on social media.

“My thoughts and prayers are with everyone who was killed, injured, or impacted in any way by yesterday’s events.”

“I want to be clear that we were unaware of any fatalities until after the show, and we would never have continued filming or performing…”

It came after The Sun reported at the time that Kylie and her sister Kendall Jenner, 26, “walked…

