Following Tristan Thompson’s admission that he fathered Maralee Nichols’ baby, Khloe Kardashian flaunts flowers, brandy, and jewels.

After ex Tristan Thompson admitted to fathering a child with mistress Maralee Nichols, KHLOE Kardashian posted a photo of lavish gifts from friends, including flowers, jewels, and alcohol.

A wooden bowl full of white roses, a jewelry box containing what appeared to be a bracelet, and a bottle of brandy were photographed by the Good American co-founder on Wednesday.

In the post, she tagged Love and Labels, a high-end clothing company.

Khloe has remained relatively quiet on social media and has not publicly addressed Tristan’s paternity confession.

She is said to have “responded privately” to her ex after he shared the news on his Instagram Story, along with an apology to Khloe.

“Khloe decided not to respond publicly, but she let him know she appreciated the message privately,” an insider told Page Six.

“She’s taking the high road, and while she’ll never, ever forgive him, Khloe really wants Tristan to be a good father to [their daughter]True, and to be a big part of her life.”

Tristan and Khloe have one child together, though he also has a child with an ex-girlfriend named Jordan Craig and a child with Maralee.

Khloe is said to be thinking of her daughter rather than dwelling on the negative.

“She’s a great mom and she wants her daughter to have a good relationship with her father,” a Page Six source said of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.

“As a result, Khloe will not fight Tristan or exclude him from the family.”

During a lengthy legal battle with Maralee, Tristan revealed his affair, which took place while he was “exclusively dating” Khloe.

Tristan shared paternity results and publicly apologized to Khloe after months of speculation that he was the father of Maralee’s child.

“Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” he said on Instagram.

“I accept full responsibility for everything I’ve done.”

“Now that paternity has been established, I’m looking forward to raising our son in a cooperative manner.”

“Khloe. you don’t deserve this,” Tristan continued.

You are not deserving of the pain and humiliation I have inflicted upon you.

“You don’t deserve to be treated the way I have over the years.”

My actions have certainly not reflected how I feel about you.

“Regardless of what you may think, I have the utmost respect and love for you.”

“Please accept my heartfelt apologies once again.”

Tristan’s son was born on December 1st to Maralee amid…

