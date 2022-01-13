Following Tristan Thompson’s confirmation of a love child with Maralee Nichols, Khloe Kardashian appears stoic with her 3-year-old daughter True.

In the aftermath of Tristan Thompson’s love child revelation, KHLOE Kardashian seemed distant as she and daughter True went furniture shopping for her new home.

True smiled and danced around her with a friend, believed to be Rob’s daughter Dream, while Khloe remained glum.

The single mother was dressed in ripped jeans and an all-black long-sleeved shirt.

Her eyes were hidden by a pair of sunglasses with giant lenses when her mouth wasn’t covered by a thick black mask.

Tristan admitted to fathering a child with another woman, and the 37-year-old hasn’t had much reason to smile recently.

During the basketballer’s love child scandal, Khloe shared a post about “very painful moments” in her life at the end of 2021.

After cheating on Khloe with the fitness trainer last year, the NBA player, 30, fathered a son with Maralee Nichols.

While Khloe hasn’t commented publicly on her ex’s actions, she did hint at her pain with a series of cryptic quotes on her Instagram Stories last month.

“There will be painful moments in your life that will change your entire world in a matter of minutes,” one poster wrote.

These experiences will alter your life.

“Let them make you smarter, stronger, and nicer.

But don’t go out there and pretend to be someone you aren’t.

Make a noise.

If it’s necessary, scream.

“Then you straighten that crown and keep it moving,” says the narrator.

“People showed you who they were this year,” a second, shorter message read.

“Don’t be perplexed in the year 2022.”

Khloe is reportedly “embarrassed” and “mortified” by her ex-boyfriend’s actions.

Tristan has a three-year-old daughter named True, and he also has a five-year-old son named Prince with his ex Jordan Craig.

“The truth is that she feels she couldn’t take him back publicly even if she wanted to,” a source told The Sun exclusively.

“She’s afraid there’ll just be another woman with a different story, and her family has effectively forbidden it.”

According to sources, the KUWTK star struggled with “loneliness” over the holidays.

At the Kardashian Christmas bash, she hung out with her sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Kylie Jenner’s kids, who got a special visit from Santa.

“Of course, it’s bittersweet for Khloe,” a source told In Touch, despite the festive displays on social media.

True is in her possession, but she is alone.

“She was hoping for a different Christmas this year.

Tristan assured her that he had changed for the better.

They discussed having more children and expanding their families…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.