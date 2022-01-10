Following Tristan Thompson’s paternity confirmation, Khloe Kardashian returns to Instagram with sweet shots of True.

After Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal, Khloé Kardashian returned to social media with new Instagram photos of daughter True.

On Sunday, January 9, the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star simply captioned a slideshow of her 3-year-old daughter holding a cat with a white heart emoji.

Kris Jenner wrote, “Cuteness,” on the social media post, while Malika Haqq of the Dash Dolls wrote, “Beautiful True.”

Thompson, 30, confirmed that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols during his and Kardashian’s reconciliation nearly a week ago.

On January 4, the NBA player wrote on Instagram Stories, “I take full responsibility for my actions.”

“Now that we’ve established paternity, I’m looking forward to raising our son in a cooperative manner.”

I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed both publicly and privately throughout this ordeal.”.”

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” the athlete wrote in a later slide, addressing Kardashian directly.

You are not deserving of the pain and humiliation I have inflicted upon you.

You don’t deserve my treatment over the years.

My actions have certainly not reflected how I feel about you.

I adore and respect you.

Whatever you may believe.

“Please accept my heartfelt apologies once again.”

The Canadian native, who also has a 5-year-old son with ex-boyfriend Jordan Craig, cheated on the reality star in 2018 while she was pregnant with True.

Thompson was unfaithful again in February 2019 when he kissed Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend Jordyn Woods, despite the fact that they stayed together after the scandal.

The on-again, off-again couple broke up at the time, but reconnected in August 2020.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the couple considered having a second child while quarantined in the same house.

In a February 2021 clip from her family’s E! show, the Los Angeles native said, “True’s getting older, and I feel like it’s now time to have another kid.”

“I’m going to need your help.

We’ll have to work around your schedule so I can use my frozen eggs to create embryos.

…I think I’m ready to go through the whole pregnancy process all over again.

It’s possible that this procedure will take a while.

I’m clueless.

“I’d like to be ready.”

